Missouri lobbyist asks for probation for tax crime

ST. LOUIS — Lobbyist and political consultant David Barklage will seek a sentence of probation for a federal tax crime Thursday instead of the 12 to 18 months recommended under federal guidelines.
Defense lawyer Joseph Passanise said in a sentencing memo that U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp should take into account "Barklage’s background, good character (notwithstanding his conduct in the instant offense), and his otherwise law abiding and hard-working life."
Passanise also cited Barklage's strong family support, extensive employment history and lack of a criminal record. A prison term would likely mean that his company would close, costing the jobs of Barklage's two other employees. He will also pay the back taxes at Thursday's sentencing hearing, the memo says.
Passanise also filed a 50-page "sentencing brochure" containing Barklage's background, ten pages of family photos and 18 letters in support from current and former politicians, lobbyists, political consultants, business executives and friends.
St. Louis County Councilman Erine Trakas and Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker wrote letters on official letterhead praising Barklage, with Trakas arguing against prison time.
Others writing on behalf of Barklage included former state Rep. Scott Dieckhaus; Jeff Rainford, former chief of staff to longtime St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay; lobbyist Andy Blunt, the son of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt; businessman John Brunner, who unsuccessfully ran for Missouri governor and U.S. senator; Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon; John Hancock, spokesman for Gov. Mike Parson’s Uniting Missouri PAC; and John W. Maupin, chairman of the St. Louis County Port Authority.
Many letter writers cited their own legal or public service backgrounds or dropped the names of prominent Missourians they know or have worked with.
A government sentencing memo is sealed from public view.
In court documents, Passanise said the federal investigation was started by an embezzlement accusation that later proved baseless but uncovered the tax crime.
The embezzlement accusation is a reference to former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, who reported concerns about financial irregularities to federal investigators in 2015. A Post-Dispatch analysis at the time showed Barklage failed to report more than $64,000 in payments from the Kinder campaign.
In his guilty plea in August to a felony charge of filing a false tax return, Barklage, 60, admitted depositing a total of $442,633 into his personal bank account, rather than the account for either of his businesses, and failing to declare it as income. He also admitted filing a tax return that he did not believe was accurate.
From 2012-2014, he was paid about $209,000 from Kinder's political campaign. He received $30,000 in lobbying fees that he didn’t report in 2013. In 2012, he was paid $122,580 from “an independent media producer,” his plea says.
Barklage was half owner of Barklage and Knodell and the sole owner of The Barklage Co. at the time.
Barklage started his political career with two terms on the Cape Girardeau City Council, then worked on political campaigns as a consultant and campaign manager, his sentencing memo says.
He owned Target Media Consultants from 1987 to 1998 and formed The Barklage Company in 2009.
He has been a major player in Republican campaigns in Missouri and led campaign committees in the 1990s that helped engineer the Republican takeover of the Legislature for the first time in 50 years.