Missouri lobbyist asks for probation for tax crime

Many letter writers cited their own legal or public service backgrounds or dropped the names of prominent Missourians they know or have worked with.

A government sentencing memo is sealed from public view.

In court documents, Passanise said the federal investigation was started by an embezzlement accusation that later proved baseless but uncovered the tax crime.

The embezzlement accusation is a reference to former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, who reported concerns about financial irregularities to federal investigators in 2015. A Post-Dispatch analysis at the time showed Barklage failed to report more than $64,000 in payments from the Kinder campaign.

In his guilty plea in August to a felony charge of filing a false tax return, Barklage, 60, admitted depositing a total of $442,633 into his personal bank account, rather than the account for either of his businesses, and failing to declare it as income. He also admitted filing a tax return that he did not believe was accurate.

From 2012-2014, he was paid about $209,000 from Kinder's political campaign. He received $30,000 in lobbying fees that he didn’t report in 2013. In 2012, he was paid $122,580 from “an independent media producer,” his plea says.