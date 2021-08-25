Missouri lobbyist David Barklage pleads guilty to federal tax crime

ST. LOUIS — Lobbyist and political consultant David Barklage on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime and admitted failing to pay $151,842 in taxes on income from lobbying, political consulting and other sources.

Barklage, 60, of St. Louis, could face 12 to 18 months in prison under recommended federal sentencing guidelines, but Barklage's lawyer, Joseph Passanise, said he would ask for probation. Passanise told U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp that Barklage had already given him the amount of back taxes he'll be ordered to repay at sentencing.

Barklage admitted in his plea agreement to depositing a total of $442,633 into his personal bank account, rather than the account for either of his businesses. He also admitted failing to declare that as income on his tax return, and filing a tax return that he did not believe was accurate.

From 2012-2014, he was paid about $209,000 from the political campaign of then-Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder. He received $30,000 in lobbying fees that he didn't report in 2013. In 2012, he was paid $122,580 from “an independent media producer,” his plea says.

Barklage was half owner of Barklage and Knodell and the sole owner of The Barklage Company at the time.

Barklage was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on April 28.