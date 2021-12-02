Missouri lobbyist to repay $151K, serve probation for tax crime

ST. LOUIS — Lobbyist and political consultant David Barklage was ordered Thursday to pay $151,843 in restitution as well as serve probation and 120 hours of community service for a federal tax crime.

Barklage could have received 12 to 18 months in prison under the recommended federal sentencing guidelines.

In his guilty plea in August to a felony charge of filing a false tax return, Barklage, 60, admitted depositing a total of $442,633 into his personal bank account, rather than the account for either of his businesses, and failing to declare it as income. He also admitted filing a tax return that he did not believe was accurate.

Defense lawyer Joseph Passanise said in a sentencing memo that U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp should take into account "Barklage’s background, good character (notwithstanding his conduct in the instant offense), and his otherwise law abiding and hard-working life."

Passanise also cited Barklage's strong family support, extensive employment history and lack of a criminal record. A prison term would likely mean that his company would close, costing the jobs of Barklage's two other employees. He will also pay the back taxes at Thursday's sentencing hearing, the memo says.