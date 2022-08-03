Missouri man accused of bringing gun to Capitol riot, losing it

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Authorities on Wednesday arrested a Missouri man accused of bringing a gun to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Investigators say Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, Missouri, illegally brought a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol across state lines and into the District of Columbia, where he is not licensed to carry a gun, and lost it during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

He is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, according to court records. He also is charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses.

Police found the gun on the ground around 2:30 p.m. during the riot, and later linked it to Bargar.

The gun was "in a distinctive holster that displayed an image of the American flag and the words, 'We The People' written on it," according to charging documents. It had one 9 mm cartridge in the chamber and about 15 more cartridges in the magazine.

In court documents, investigators included several screen shots of Bargar's social media featuring pictures of him at what appears to be the Jan. 6 riot, including one with a caption that read "There are patriots and traitors, where do you stand?"

It was unclear Wednesday afternoon if Bargar was still in custody. Osage Beach police said around 5 p.m. there were no detainees in the department's jail.

Bargar made his first court appearance Wednesday in the Western District of Missouri and is one of several Missouri residents charged in connection to the storming of the Capitol.

Several others in Missouri, including some in the St. Louis area, have already been charged in the riot.

Nicholas Burton Reimler, 29, of Valley Park, pleaded guilty in September to joining a crowd who broke through police lines and into the U.S. Capitol and was sentenced in federal court in Washington to three years’ probation.

In April, a federal judge sentenced Emily Hernandez, who appeared in one of the iconic photos of the day holding a piece of the nameplate that had been torn off the door of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to 30 days behind bars. Her uncle, William “Bill” Merry, got 45 days, as did his friend Paul Scott Westover.

Mathew Wade Capsel, 27, of Illinois, is accused of attacking National Guard soldiers during the riot.

And about two weeks after the riot, Zachary Martin was taken into custody in Springfield, Missouri, on federal charges of unlawful activities on Capitol Grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the Capitol building.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department said more than 850 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.