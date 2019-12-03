FARMINGTON, Mo — Two years after his mother died, a man has pleaded guilty to abandoning a corpose for leaving her body in a back yard storage shed for months.
Nicholas T. McClure, 52, pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced to five years probation and 40 hours of community service.
Relatives of the woman, Nydia McClure, contacted Farmington police on Nov. 14, 2017, after not having any contact with the 85-year-old for nearly a month, said Lt. Jeff Crites.
When officers did a well-being check, they spoke to McClure, who lived with his mother. He reportedly told officers she was traveling out of state.
Police tried to call the woman on her cell phone but forensic data showed the phone had never left Farmington.
When police questioned McClure again, he said his mother had died on Oct. 15, 2017, and said her body was in an outbuilding at the house.
An autopsy found no sign of foul play, Crites said. It was believed she died of natural causes.