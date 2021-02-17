 Skip to main content
Missouri man charged in murder of Alton man
date 2021-02-17

Missouri man charged in murder of Alton man

Springfield man charged with murder in Alton

Arvin Freeman, 44, of Springfield was charged with murder on Feb. 17.

ALTON — A man from Springfield, Missouri, is charged with murder in the Saturday killing of an Alton man. 

Arvin Freeman, 44, faces two counts of murder. Alton police noted in a news release that the multiple counts of murder can represent different theories authorities have for how the person was killed. 

Freeman is accused of shooting and killing Robert Woods, 30, who police found shot around noon Saturday in the 100 block of East 11th Street, where Woods lived. 

Woods died at a hospital, police say, and Freeman and Woods knew each another.

A judge set Freeman's bail at $1 million. 

