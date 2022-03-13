Missouri man indicted for sex assault of boy

EDWARDSVILLE — A Fredrickstown, Missouri man has been indicted in Madison County for sex crimes against a 12-year-old boy.

William E. McKay, 36, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was indicted on Thursday by a Madison County grand jury on five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, all enhanced Class X felonies.

The case was originally presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

According to court documents, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 26 McKay allegedly performed a number of sex acts on the boy.