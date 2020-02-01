Missouri man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 44

ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A Missouri man was killed Friday evening when his vehicle traveled off Interstate 44 and then overturned when he steered back onto the roadway.

Troy C. Kennedy, 28, of Steelville, Missouri was eastbound on I-44 just west of Route 141 about 6:51 p.m. when his pickup truck traveled off the right edge of the roadway, according to a Highway Patrol report.

According to the report, Kennedy turned back on to the roadway and his truck overturned several times, ejecting him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Kennedy was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.