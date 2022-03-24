Missouri man sentenced to 35 years for trying to sexually exploit 8-year-old girl

BENTON, Ill. — A 38-year-old East Prairie, Missouri, man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday after a federal jury found him guilty of trying to sexually exploit an 8-year-old girl and transporting child pornography.

Jason Dominik Tyler Rodriguez, formerly known as Jason Tyler Smith, stood trial in November.

During the trial, prosecutors said he chatted online for four days and also had a telephone conversation with someone he thought was a father willing to let strangers have sex with his 8-year-old daughter for $150.

That father was actually an FBI agent.

Police said Rodriguez traveled to Marion, Illinois, from St. Louis, where he worked as nurse, on March 26, 2020, to meet the two and engage in sexual acts with the child. He was arrested upon arriving at a business.

After his arrest, agents said they found $150 in cash on Rodriguez and an unopened bag of candy in his car. Investigators said Rodriguez had previously been told the 8-year-old would expect candy before having sex with him.

After his arrest, FBI agents said they also discovered Rodriguez had a cellphone with over 20,000 videos and pictures of child pornography.

This case was brought by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Illinois as part of Project Safe Childhood. That nationwide initiative was launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.