Missouri man who buried wife's body convicted of her murder

During his trial, Elledge said Ji's death was accidental. He said she fell and hit her head on Oct. 8, 2019, after he pushed her during an argument and he found her dead in bed the next morning. He said he panicked, put her body in the trunk of her car and did not report what happened while he tried to decide what to do.

He did not tell anyone, including Ji's mother, about her disappearance.

On Oct. 10, with the couple's young daughter in the car, Elledge drove to Rock Bridge State Park about 5 miles south of Columbia, where they lived. There, he dug a grave and buried Ji at a site a half-mile from where he proposed to her. He then returned home and reported her missing.

Prosecutors used social media posts, audio tapes and a journal Elledge kept to document the couple's volatile relationship. The evidence showed them frequently yelling at each other and arguing, with Elledge often criticizing his wife for her appearance and for how she treated him.

Elledge said that in the days before her death, he discovered Ji had been exchanging sexually suggestive messages with a man from China via social media. He also testified that the couple's relationship suffered because of tension caused by her parents who moved from China to live with them after their daughter was born on Oct. 3, 2018.