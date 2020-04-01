Missouri man who coughed on customers, scrawled COVID on cooler door charged with making terrorist threat

As the world grapples with a coronavirus pandemic, police have arrested a man who authorities say coughed on customers and wrote COVID on a cooler door in the town of Cuba, Missouri.

John Swaller, 33, was charged Tuesday with second-degree making a terrorist threat in Crawford County. Police said he left the store Tuesday before officers arrived but was taken into custody later. He is jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Department said a store employee called police because the man had been "purposely coughing toward other customers."

The man also breathed on a cooler and used his finger to write the word COVID on the inside of the cooler, police said.

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the virus.

The store was closed and sanitized. Police did not identify the store. Cuba is about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis along Interstate 44.

Swaller's father said his son doesn't have coronavirus. "He's healthy as a horse," the father told a reporter Wednesday. When told about the allegations, the father said; "That's a big lie" but declined to say more.

Making a terrorist threat in the second degree is a felony in Missouri. Statutes say someone commits the crime when he or she "recklessly disregards the risk of causing the evacuation, quarantine or closure of any portion of a building" and "causes a false belief or fear that an incident has occurred or that a condition exists involving danger to life."

It is punishable by up to four years in prison or one year in jail, and a $10,000 fine. Swaller, who lives on Highway KK in Cuba, has another court case pending in Crawford County. He is charged with drug possession and resisting arrest in Cuba in January. He has convictions for various crimes, including burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.