 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri man wrongfully convicted of murder arrested
0 comments

Missouri man wrongfully convicted of murder arrested

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Murder Conviction Charges Dropped

FILE - In this Sept. 2016 file photo, prisoner David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is recommending that charges be dismissed against Roberson, who has served nearly 20 years in prison for the death of a southeast Missouri woman. Hawley announced Monday, May, 14, 2018, that his office is recommending Robinson, be released from prison. Robinson has been in prison since 2001 for the killing of Sheila Box, who was shot to death after leaving a Sikeston bar. (Laura Simon/The Southeast Missourian via AP File)

 Laura Simon

BENTON, Mo.  — A southeast Missouri man who was released from prison after a judge ruled he was wrongfully convicted of murder has been charged with assaulting a woman during an argument at a liquor store.

David Robinson, 52, of Sikeston, pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree domestic assault and tampering with a victim. He was being held without bond in the Cape Girardeau County jail.

Robinson was released from prison in May 2018 after serving 17 years for a murder that a judge found he likely did not commit. He won an $8 million wrongful imprisonment settlement against the city of Sikeston in May.

A probable cause statement alleges Robinson was arguing with a woman in a Sikeston liquor store on Aug. 23 when he wrapped a towel around her throat, causing her to lose consciousness and strike her head on the counter, The Southeast Missourian reported.

The woman told investigators that Robinson later sent her a text telling her to blame her injuries on a car accident, according to the complaint. The assault was reported on Thursday and Robinson was arrested Sunday.

Robinson was in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a no-bond warrant. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 7. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports