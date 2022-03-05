Missouri mine owner agrees not to interfere with federal safety inspectors

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has ordered a Missouri mine owner to allow safety inspectors to complete their review of his business — months after he forced them off of the road during an attempted inspection.

Westley Partridge, who owns the Partridge Sand & Gravel mine in southwestern Missouri’s Stone County, defied and harassed U.S. Department of Labor inspectors during in August, the agency said in an announcement about recent legal action in the case.

The agency said that on Aug. 17, personnel from the department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration tried to perform a required inspection, but were thwarted as they drove toward the mine, when Partridge “used loading equipment filled with rocks and dirt” to force their vehicle off the road.

“Partridge then verbally harassed the inspectors and ordered them off the property,” the agency added.

In a consent order signed Thursday by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes, the mine’s owner and operator are enjoined from “threatening, harassing, or intimidating” any authorized representative enforcing the Mine Safety and Health Act.

