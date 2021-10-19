Missouri offering $500,000 in anti-crime grants to nonprofits in 6 St. Louis-area cities

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced a grant program Tuesday that will give $500,000 to nonprofits aimed at curbing crime in seven Missouri communities, including six in the St. Louis region.

The Economic Distress Zone Fund was created by Senate Bill 57, which was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson in June.

The funds are available to 501(c) (3) nonprofits in seven communities designated economic distress zones, meaning their murder rate is at least seven times higher than the national average, the poverty rate is at least 20% and at least 80% of public school students are eligible for free and reduced lunches.

The cities in the zone include six in the St. Louis area: St. Louis, Riverview, Pagedale, Hillsdale, Vinita Park and Moline Acres. New Madrid in southeast Missouri is also included in the program.

Applications for grants are due Oct. 29. More details about the program can be found at www.dps.mo.gov.

