Missouri pharmacist faked prescriptions for opioids and hydroxychloroquine, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A pharmacist who worked in various Missouri pharmacies faked prescriptions to obtain opioids and the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, the U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis said Wednesday.

Tamara Jo Nyachira, 40, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was indicted Wednesday on three felony charges of obtaining prescription drugs with forged prescriptions, prosecutors said.

Nyachira worked for a large pharmacy chain at various pharmacies, including one in Farmington, they said. In March, she she used several forged prescriptions to obtain an antibiotic and hydroxychloroquine sulfate.

She also fraudulently obtained a medicine containing codeine, they said. Hydroxychloroquine has won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used on COVID-19 patients, though medical experts have challenged its efficacy and safety.

Police in Pittsburg, Branson and Farmington, as well as federal and state officials investigated the case, prosecutors said. Also involved was the Eastern District of Missouri COVID-19 Task Force, which targets COVID-19 frauds and scams.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.