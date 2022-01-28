 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri police hope photos of dead woman's tattoos can help identify her

The Missouri Highway Patrol on Friday released photos of a dead woman's two tattoos  in hopes someone can help police identify her.

Her remains were discovered Jan. 12 in Shannon County, about 160 miles southwest of St. Louis. They were near U.S. Highway 60 and Winona, Missouri.

To see the tattoos, click here.

The Shannon County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating her death as a homicide, based on autopsy results. Police haven't said how she died.

She was a white woman with black hair. Authorities think she was about 55 years old. A flyer from the Missing Persons Clearinghouse puts her height between 4-foot-10 and 5-foot-4 and her weight between 160 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the patrol's Troop G headquarters at 417-469-3121.

