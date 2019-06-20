JEFFERSON CITY — A Columbia man facing federal drug charges has stopped lobbying Missouri lawmakers, according to records filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission.
According to the ethics regulator, Eapen Thampy, 35, terminated his state lobbyist registration on Sunday.
Thampy was indicted earlier this month on a felony marijuana distribution conspiracy charge and a felony marijuana possession charge. If convicted, he would face 10 years to life in prison for the distribution charge alone.
Thampy has had a presence in the Missouri Capitol since at least 2015, the year he first registered as a lobbyist. Since then, he donated $26,507 to Missouri candidates and causes, according to MEC records.
He pleaded not guilty to the drug charges on June 6 in U.S. District Court and was later released from the Cole County Jail after federal prosecutors withdrew their motion to hold him without bail.
Shawn Lee, Thampy's attorney, declined to comment on Thampy terminating his lobbyist registration.
Prior to Sunday, Thampy lobbied for 14 entities, some of which are players in Missouri's burgeoning cannabis industry. Among his clients were the Missouri Hemp Association, Mo Cann Pharma LLC, Pharm Labs LLC and Students for Cannabis Agriculture.