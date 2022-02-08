 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri prison worker recovering after being stabbed

Bonne Terre Prison

The Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center is a large prison in Bonne Terre, Mo., 60 miles south of St. Louis. Photo by Jesse Bogan, jbogan@Post-Dispatch.com

 Jesse Bogan

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — An eastern Missouri prison remains on lockdown after an employee was stabbed by an inmate.

Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said an inmate made his own weapon and used it to stab a staff member at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The name of the staff member, and his position, were not disclosed. Pojmann said in an email that the man was treated at a hospital and released.

The stabbing is being investigated internally and by local law enforcement, Pojmann said.

