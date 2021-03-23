Missouri reform school investigation grows: Parson directs AG to investigate another Christian boarding school

Agape opened in Missouri in 1996 after leaving two other states where it was scrutinized or investigated, The Star found. Former students said the owners were attracted to Missouri because of its lack of oversight and regulations.

The Star has published numerous stories about Agape and interviewed dozens of former students, some who said they had reported abuse to local law enforcement but nothing ever came of it. Several said they ran away to get help from the sheriff’s department, only to be driven right back to the school.

The Star’s investigation found that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office had ties to Agape, employing in some capacity at least three people who have worked at the school — or still do. That included two full-time deputies. One, Robert Graves, is the son-in-law of Agape owner James Clemensen.

Last fall, Sheriff James McCrary told The Star he was aware of the connections his employees have to Agape but said they haven’t influenced the department’s investigations.

He added that if a possible conflict arose, he would pass the case to another agency to follow up.