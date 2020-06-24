Missouri reports spike in traffic deaths

The death rate in motor vehicle crashes is the number of deaths per 100 million miles traveled annually. In 1978, for example, the rate in Missouri was 3.5. It's been dropping about every year and was 1.2 in 2015, the most recent year reported on the patrol's website.

Nationally, fatal traffic crashes have been going down steadily over the decades. Experts give a variety of reasons, including more people using seat belts and more safety devices on cars. Vogel said seat belt usage for front-seat passengers, for example, is the highest ever. But drunken driving deaths have plateaued since the mid 1990s, she said. "We're consistently seeing about 10,000 deaths every year from drunk driving" across the country, she said.

In Missouri, the patrol captain Hotz agrees that the DWI deaths have leveled off. "Unfortunately speed continues to play a factor," he said. "And inattention. And this is road-construction time."

Hotz worries the number of dead motorists will climb even higher during the upcoming three-day weekend for the Fourth of July holiday. The patrol's counting period for crashes runs from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3, through midnight Sunday, July 5.

Hotz said last year's death count over the Fourth of July weekend was a typical grim tally: 15 people killed and 457 people injured.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.