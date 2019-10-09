Missouri's hotline to report child abuse and neglect is not working, officials reported Wednesday morning. The state agency that handles the calls is asking people to call 911 instead.
No one from the Missouri Department of Social Services was immediately available Wednesday to explain the problem or give an estimate on when service might be restored.
People who are required to report suspected child abuse can still make reports online at https://apps.dss.mo.gov/OnlineCanReporting/default.aspx.
The Department of Social Services announced the problem on Twitter after 9 a.m. and was giving updates through social media about can people can get the information to the agency.