Missouri's hotline to report child abuse and neglect was down temporarily on Wednesday morning, and the state agency that handles the calls asked people to call 911 instead.
The Missouri Department of Social Services announced on Twitter after 9 a.m. Wednesday a problem with its Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. It was back up by 11 a.m.
Heather Dolce, a spokeswoman with the Missouri Department of Social Services, said it was due to technical issues through AT&T. She said the hotline (1-800-392-3738) was "temporarily down." The Department of Social Services worked with its technical team to identify the problem and calls were rerouted, Dolce said. In an email before 11 a.m., Dolce said the hotline was functioning as normal.
While the hotline was down, people who are required by law to report suspected child abuse were told to make reports online at https://apps.dss.mo.gov/OnlineCanReporting/default.aspx Such "mandated reporters" include teachers, social workers and doctors.
In the month of August, the Department of Social Services said, there were 7,380 child-abuse and neglect hotline reports and referrals statewide.
‼️Attention: The Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is currently down. If you have a concern about child abuse or neglect and you need to report it, please call 911.— MO Social Services (@DSS_Missouri) October 9, 2019
UPDATE - Calls to the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline have been rerouted and the hotline is now functioning as normal. AT&T will continue to work on resolving the technical issue on their end.— MO Social Services (@DSS_Missouri) October 9, 2019