Missouri's partial courtroom shutdown extended through April 17

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday said most in-person proceedings in state courtrooms would be suspended until at least mid-April as the state continues to fight the coronavirus.

The high court last week suspended most proceedings in courtrooms until April 3, but issued an order on Sunday extending the suspension through April 17.

The court could act to extend the suspension even longer, the order said.

In last week's order, the Supreme Court said local judges can make exceptions in certain cases, but urged presiding judges to keep people away from courthouses.

The decision affects all in-person proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts, including juvenile, municipal and family divisions.

Among exceptions to the new limits are court proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of defendants and juveniles and jury trials that were already underway as of last Monday.

Other cases that could go forward in public include child custody orders, temporary restraining orders and proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The court also issued an order Tuesday allowing oaths and affirmations to be administered remotely via video or teleconference as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

