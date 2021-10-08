Missouri sheriff blasts ‘fake news,’ insists speculation about caged woman is ‘crap’

Within three hours of Rice’s post, more than 300 people had responded, and it was shared nearly 500 times. By Friday morning, it had been shared 627 times with 432 commenting. Many defended him, others not so much.

“Amen, brother!” one woman wrote. “You preach it!”

A man from Windyville wrote: “Now that sounds like a man speaking the truth. I like that. Straight forward.”

Added another: “I agree with his general context, but threatening people and the off-colored comments? Very unnecessary.”

Yet another agreed with the sheriff, but said “I think that being in his position, you have to word things carefully as to not put people down or belittle them...you can get your point across without that..set an example to the public with your words..and, if you feel they are being ridiculous believing things said on social media, don’t sink to their levels with the phrases and words you use to convey that message.”

Others criticized the investigation, and one said that “the citizens of Dallas County have a right to know some truth. If there is more arrests to come or additional charges that means that people are not SAFE in your county!!”