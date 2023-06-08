JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a St. Louis area man failed to prove that his claims of constitutional violations related to his sanity should stop his execution.

Johnny A. Johnson, 45, convicted in St. Louis County, is set to be put to death by lethal injection on Aug. 1. He was convicted in 2002 of kidnapping and beating a 6-year-old girl to death in Valley Park.

In a 6-1 decision written by Judge Mary R. Russell, the Supreme Court of Missouri denied Johnson’s habeas corpus writ, in which he argued that he should not be executed because of his mental state.

Previously, Johnson submitted a medical report from a psychiatrist who stated after an evaluation that Johnson did not have a rational understanding of the link between his crime and punishment.

However, the justices wrote in the opinion that recent medical records and the affidavit from the prison’s chief of mental health refuted the psychiatrist’s report.

Johnson confessed to police that he killed Casey Williamson with bricks and a heavy rock after she started screaming, kicking and crawling away from Johnson when he tried to sexually assault her. Police say he washed himself off in the Meramec River, and returned to the house where he was staying with the girl’s father.

Testimony in his original trial showed Johnson’s defense presented claims about his records of mental illness, which included schizoaffective disorder, a disease similar to schizophrenia.

Missouri has executed three other inmates this year: Michael Tisius was executed on Tuesday; Leonard Taylor on Feb. 7; and Amber McLaughlin on Jan. 3.