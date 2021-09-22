Missouri Supreme Court rejects bid by Kroenke, NFL to block financial inquiry

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block a court order requiring Rams owner Stanley Kroenke to produce some of his financial records as part of the lawsuit over the team's relocation.

Lawyers for Kroenke, the National Football League and five other league executives had asked the court to block St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh's July order requiring Kroenke and the others to turn over the records. For Kroenke, that would include other sports franchises, management groups, a winery, and several other businesses, as well as his wife's financial dealings. Kroenke’s wife, Ann Walton Kroenke, is a multi-billionaire heir to the Walmart fortune.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lawyers for Kroenke and the others have complained those entities were not involved in the Rams’ 2016 relocation, and that Missouri law would only allow admission of the information about their financial assets if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the plaintiffs were “intentionally harmed.”

Kroekne's lawyers have said he would turn over three years of financial statements and a confirmation of his net worth.

The St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority and the city and county of St. Louis sued in 2017, claiming the Rams broke league rules and misled the public in their move to Los Angeles, costing the area millions of dollars.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.