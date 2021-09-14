Missouri Supreme Court says judge improperly removed elected official

A unanimous Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday said a Lincoln County judge improperly removed the elected circuit clerk from office.

The court said Presiding Judge Patrick S. Flynn's suspension of Karla Allsberry for more than half of her four-year term, and his ban of her from the courthouse, amounted to a de facto removal of Allsberry from office.

"(H)owever broad the presiding judge’s general administrative authority is and whatever other administrative actions he might be empowered to take with respect to an elected circuit clerk, the presiding judge is not authorized to take any action that has the practical effect of removing an elected circuit clerk from office," the court said.

The court was agreeing with a Cole County judge, Richard Callahan, who had been brought in to hear a lawsuit filed by Allsberry. It disagreed with Callahan's belief that he didn't have the power to order another judge, Flynn, to re-instate Allsberry and reverse Flynn's courthouse ban. The court sent the case back for those actions, but it's not clear Tuesday who will carry them out. Callahan has since retired.