The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a request to postpone next week's execution of a Jennings man.

Attorneys for Leonard Taylor had filed a motion with the Supreme Court, asking that the execution be pushed back 90 to 120 days so experts could conduct an "additional review" of the victims’ times of death.

The court denied Taylor's request without a written explanation, as is typical for such orders.

A St. Louis County jury in 2008 convicted Taylor of four counts of first-degree murder and sentenced him to death in the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, did not testify at trial but claims he is innocent of the killings.

Taylor is scheduled to die by lethal injection Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

The murder victims were Angela Rowe, 28; her daughters, Alexus Conley, 10, and AcQreya Conley, 6; and her son, Tyrese Conley, 5. All had been shot execution style at the house on Park Lane that Rowe sometimes shared with Taylor.

Kent Gipson, a defense attorney for Taylor, said Thursday that their next step is to request the court stay the execution and appoint a special master to hear Taylor's claims of innocence, prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel.

Taylor also has filed a clemency petition with Gov. Mike Parson.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over several issues in court filings this week submitted to the Missouri Supreme Court. "Any additional delay simply frustrates the interests of justice," Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wrote in a court filing Wednesday.