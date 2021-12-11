Missouri trooper injured after chase, exchange of gunfire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday night after a short chase and an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in Springfield, the patrol said.

Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said that the chase occurred at about 11 p.m., and it ended with the suspect driving down an embankment.

At the bottom of the embankment, the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm. The trooper and suspect exchanged gunfire and the trooper was injured, McClure said.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and officials say he’s in stable condition with an injury to his right eye. The patrol was unsure if the injury was caused by debris or a bullet.

A suspect was arrested Saturday morning. The trooper’s name has not been released.