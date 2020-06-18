Missouri trooper pulls man from burning car in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A car was in flames along a south St. Louis County interstate when someone was heard yelling for help from inside the wreckage.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is lauding Trooper Brock Teague for reaching into the burning car early Saturday and pulling the driver to safety.

The dramatic scene was captured by the body camera of St. Louis County police officer Angela Isaacs.

"Hurry up! Hurry up, c'mon man!" Teague shouted.

The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. Saturday along the northbound ramp leading from Interstate 255 onto northbound Interstate 55. The car skidded off the road and flipped onto its side, according to Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the highway patrol.

When officers arrived, the front of the car was in flames.

"The trooper heard someone yelling, and he cleared the broken glass and, through the smoke, reached in and grabbed the driver by the hand," Thompson said. "He pulled him out of the back window of the car."

Thompson said there was "quite a bit of smoke and heavy flames."

Teague, who suffered smoke inhalation, picked up the man and carried him away from the wreckage.