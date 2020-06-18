Missouri trooper pulls man from burning car in south St. Louis County

Trooper Brock Teague rescued trapped driver from burning vehicle following rollover crash. Upon arrival, Teague & @stlcountypd Officer heard a voice yell from inside the vehicle. He cleared glass from back window, reached through the smoke, grabbed his hand pulling him to safety. pic.twitter.com/pgcWlw2fiJ— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) June 17, 2020
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A car was in flames along a south St. Louis County interstate when someone was heard yelling for help from inside the wreckage.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is lauding Trooper Brock Teague for reaching into the burning car early Saturday and pulling the driver to safety.
The dramatic scene was captured by the body camera of St. Louis County police officer Angela Isaacs.
"Hurry up! Hurry up, c'mon man!" Teague shouted.
Trooper Brock Teague rescued trapped driver from burning vehicle following rollover crash. Upon arrival, Teague & @stlcountypd Officer heard a voice yell from inside the vehicle. He cleared glass from back window, reached through the smoke, grabbed his hand pulling him to safety. pic.twitter.com/pgcWlw2fiJ— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) June 17, 2020
The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. Saturday along the northbound ramp leading from Interstate 255 onto northbound Interstate 55. The car skidded off the road and flipped onto its side, according to Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the highway patrol.
When officers arrived, the front of the car was in flames.
"The trooper heard someone yelling, and he cleared the broken glass and, through the smoke, reached in and grabbed the driver by the hand," Thompson said. "He pulled him out of the back window of the car."
Thompson said there was "quite a bit of smoke and heavy flames."
Teague, who suffered smoke inhalation, picked up the man and carried him away from the wreckage.
The rescued man is a 36-year-old resident of St. Louis. He was conscious and refused treatment from paramedics at the scene, Thompson said. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the patrol said. He couldn't be reached for comment.
St. Louis County police officer Tracy Panus said Isaacs' body camera and the dashboard camera in her patrol car recorded the rescue.
Thompson said Isaacs had grabbed a fire extinguisher when the trooper was approaching the burning car.
"They really did a good job staying calm and identifying someone was inside vehicle," Thompson said. "They made every attempt possible to get him out and get him to safety. He could've died in that vehicle."
Teague, from Vandalia, Missouri, has been a trooper with the Missouri Highway Patrol since 2012.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.