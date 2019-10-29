The Missouri Highway Patrol was searching Tuesday morning for the driver of a stolen car who ran into the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area after a traffic stop.
Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the search was near Francis Howell High School and posed "no danger to the school."
Thompson said troopers had lost sight of the man after he ran into a wooded area. Police notified the school resource officer because of the proximity to the school, Thompson said.
About 9 a.m. Tuesday, the high school told parents that the school "implemented a heightened sense of awareness" because of the search. The school made sure all exterior doors were secure and said the students wouldn't be having any activities outside.
The students are safe inside, the school told parents.
Thompson said troopers won't be searching much longer in the woods. Police think they know who the man is and officers be going to his home to find him, Thompson said.