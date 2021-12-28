Missouri woman pleads not guilty in boyfriend’s sword stabbing death

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A southeast Missouri woman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, who was stabbed with a sword.

Brittany Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, entered the plea Monday in a video court hearing. She was charged with killing 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster at a Cape Girardeau home on Christmas Eve.

Wilson called police on Dec. 24 to report that she had killed her boyfriend with a sword, police said. Officers found Foster dead of multiple stab wounds.

Wilson told police she and Foster took meth earlier in the day, according to the police statement.

Wilson was also charged with armed criminal action. She was being held on $2 million cash-only bond.

Wilson’s arraignment will continue Thursday to see whether she qualifies for a public defender, the Southeast Missourian reported.