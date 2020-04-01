Missouri's partial courtroom shutdown extended through May 1

The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its statewide suspension of most in-person proceedings in state courtrooms through May 1 to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The high court last week extended an earlier suspension until April 17, but on Wednesday issued the extension into May, leaving open the option to further suspend proceedings until a later date.

The order applies to all in-person proceedings in appellate and circuit courts including juvenile, municipal and family divisions.

"All proceedings that do not require in-person appearances of parties or counsel are not suspended and may continue or be suspended at the discretion of the judge in the matter as circumstances allow," the order said.

Judges may use teleconferencing, videoconferencing and other technology to conduct hearings, the order said.

"Despite the suspension of in-person court proceedings, Missouri courts still must continue to carry out the core, constitutional functions of the Missouri judiciary as prescribed by law and continue to uphold the constitutional rights of litigants seeking redress in any Missouri court," the order said.