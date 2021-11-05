Mistrial declared for man accused of raping two children in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors could not reach verdicts in a rape and sodomy trial for a Berkeley man.

Jurors deliberated for about eight hours in Brian Howard's case before informing St. Louis Judge Katherine Fowler that they were deadlocked on numerous sex charges.

Howard, 52, of the 8400 block of St. Olaf Drive, is facing charges of sexually assaulting two girls younger than 17 between 2004 and 2017. He stood trial this week on charges of abusing one of the girls between 2014 and 2017. He still faces trial in the second case.

Howard's then-girlfriend Jemecia Smith, 43, testified at Howard's trial this week. She pleaded guilty two years ago to child endangerment for allowing one of those children to have sex with Howard at homes in St. Louis between 2014 and 2017. She also has a pending child endangerment case in St. Louis County that accuses her of allowing a child under her care to have sex with Howard in Berkeley.