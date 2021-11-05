 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mistrial declared for man accused of raping two children in St. Louis
0 comments

Mistrial declared for man accused of raping two children in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}
Jemecia Smith

Jemecia Smith pleaded guilty to charges of child endangerment. She said she allowed her then-boyfriend Brian Howard to have sex with a girl under her care.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors could not reach verdicts in a rape and sodomy trial for a Berkeley man.

Jurors deliberated for about eight hours in Brian Howard's case before informing St. Louis Judge Katherine Fowler that they were deadlocked on numerous sex charges.

Howard, 52, of the 8400 block of St. Olaf Drive, is facing charges of sexually assaulting two girls younger than 17 between 2004 and 2017. He stood trial this week on charges of abusing one of the girls between 2014 and 2017. He still faces trial in the second case.

Brian Howard

Brian Howard is facing multiple sex charges involving two underage girls.

Howard's then-girlfriend Jemecia Smith, 43, testified at Howard's trial this week. She pleaded guilty two years ago to child endangerment for allowing one of those children to have sex with Howard at homes in St. Louis between 2014 and 2017. She also has a pending child endangerment case in St. Louis County that accuses her of allowing a child under her care to have sex with Howard in Berkeley.

Smith testified that Howard threatened her multiple times and forced her and one of the girls to sign contracts affirming the sex acts were consensual. 

A different jury acquitted Howard of rape and domestic assault charges filed against him in 2009, court records say.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Vaccinating children will significantly slow spread of virus, says county executive

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News