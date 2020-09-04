Mizzou alumni and donor information hacked

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Donors at the University of Missouri Columbia may have had contact and personal information exposed following a hack, the university announced on Friday.

Hacked information included names, dates of birth and contact information; not included, the university said, is credit card information, bank account information or social security numbers.

Blackbaud, the software company that provides the university with alumni and donor could data services, alerted the university of the exposure in July. The hack first happened in May.

After the hackers demanded ransom, Blackbaud paid the hackers and confirmed back-up encrypted files had been deleted, the university said in an email. Blackbaud is also working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

The university also said Blackbaud has since corrected the security issue, and no one whose information was exposed needs to take any action.