Mizzou disciplines 20 more students for COVID-19 violations

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri announced Friday that 20 additional students on its Columbia campus face suspension, probation or other sanctions for alleged violations of the school's COVID-19 policies.

Boone County, home of Mizzou, has a public health order banning gatherings of 20 or more people, and an announcement from the university said the students violated that order.

The recent discipline includes five students suspended until the end of the academic school year in May 2021. The university said it will allow students to request to appeal their discipline.

Mizzou also handed down punishments for violating coronavirus policies earlier in the semester, including suspensions and expulsions.

As of Friday, the school has 95 active cases of COVID-19 following an initial 159 cases reported on the first day of classes.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.