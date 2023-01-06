Mizzou pays $400K over claims of botched sexual misconduct investigation into former basketball player

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri’s board paid $400,000 late last year to settle claims that it bungled a sexual misconduct investigation into a former basketball player.

In the settlement, obtained Tuesday by the Post-Dispatch in response to an open records request, the university denied any wrongdoing but agreed to pay two women who were identified only as Jane Does 1 and 2.

The women accused the university of failing to properly investigate their complaints against basketball player Terrence Phillips, a “known predator on campus,” according to the suit, filed in 2019. Phillips is accused of stalking one woman and sending her unsolicited nude photos, and of sexually assaulting another woman and videotaping the rape in 2017.

The university later found Phillips responsible for sending an explicit photo but not for stalking the first woman, according to the suit. The second woman filed a police report, according to the suit but she was later informed by the university’s Title IX office that it found he was “not responsible,” the suit says.

Attorneys who represented the women wrote in the statement they were “pleased” the case settled.

“Our clients had serious concerns regarding the Title IX process at the University of Missouri,” the firm Carmody MacDonald wrote in a statement. “We hope that this case will result in improvements to the system for those who need it, which was our clients’ ultimate goal.”

A spokesman for the university declined comment, referring a reporter to the settlement.

Phillips, who could not be reached Thursday, was dismissed from the basketball team in 2018 after the university’s Title IX office received complaints from at least four women and launched an investigation. He played in 83 games in three seasons at Mizzou, including 54 starts.

Phillips took to Twitter in July 2018 to say he was cleared of the most serious allegations against him, but one of the women refuted those claims, noting he had been found responsible for sex discrimination, harassment and misconduct.

Jane Does 1 and 2 filed suit the following year against the UM System Board of Curators, arguing that the university “engaged in a pattern and practice of behavior designed to discourage and dissuade students who had been sexually assaulted from seeking adequate prosecution and protection.”

The suit also accused MU’s Title IX office of providing little communication to the women, conducting few interviews and not talking to witnesses the women identified to authorities.

“In the face of numerous egregious allegations against one of its star athletes, the university decided to do nothing,” the suit said. “Once the university finally acted, it conducted an ‘investigation’ that was counter to its policies and federal law.”