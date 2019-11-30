An early-morning fire in a mobile home Saturday killed a 7-year-old boy and injured at least four other people, authorities said.
Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly before 2 a.m. at the home in the 100 block of Blue Bunting Circle in Moscow Mills and found heavy fire coming from the home.
Nine people inside the mobile home got out before firefighters arrived, but they started a search for the one missing child. He was found inside the house, where he died.
Four of the other people were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Crews from the Lincoln County Fire Protection District and the Lincoln County Ambulance District along with officials from Wentville, Winfield-Foley, Old Monroe and Wright City all assisted during the fire.
The cause is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office.
This is a developing story.