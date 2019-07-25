ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man accused of shooting into a car full of children and killing a man inside pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder.
Jurors were already being picked for the trial of Alvin N. Green Jr., 30, of the 2300 block of Gardner Drive, when he pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor assault. Prosecutors dropped four armed criminal action charges.
His lawyer, Julie Clark, said Green said in court at the time of his plea that he did not intend to kill anyone.
Charging documents say Green walked up to a vehicle in the parking lot of a small strip shopping center at 4308 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and fired several shots into that vehicle. Larry Noel, 40, was killed, and a 9-year-old was injured by broken glass, police said at the time. The other children, ages 1, 2 and 10, were not hurt.
Green then fled in a dark-colored Mercedes, driven by Willie B. Frazier, 26, the charges say. Prosecutors also accused Frazier of supplying the gun.
Frazier has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges. Court records list his address in Chadwick, in Carroll County, Illinois. Police list an address for him in Berkeley.
Frazier's lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.