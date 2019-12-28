Moline Acres man dies after police respond to call of Saturday shooting

MOLINE ACRES — Police were investigating what they called the suspicious death of a man found with an apparent gunshot wound in a home Saturday evening.
The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Gardner Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, St. Louis County police said.
The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.
