Moline Acres man dies after police respond to call of Saturday shooting
Moline Acres man dies after police respond to call of Saturday shooting

MOLINE ACRES — Police were investigating what they called the suspicious death of a man found with an apparent gunshot wound in a home Saturday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Gardner Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, St. Louis County police said.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.

