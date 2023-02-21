A man was killed in a double shooting Monday night, and St. Louis police said the suspect was shot and injured.

The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The man who died was identified as Rashad Hollis, 32, of the 2300 block of Gardner Drive in Moline Acres.

Police found Hollis on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his chest. Medics pronounced Hollis dead at the scene.

The man described as the suspect was shot several times and taken to a hospital in critical condition. He is also 32 years old.

Police have not released the suspect's name or said what led to the shooting.