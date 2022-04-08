Moline Acres man killed in shooting is identified

MOLINE ACRES — St. Louis County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man Thursday afternoon in Moline Acres.

Moline Acres police said they were called to the 9700 block of Lanier Drive around 4:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. They found Eric Harris suffering from a gunshot wound.

Harris was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said he lived in the same block where the shooting occurred, adding that initial findings indicate it involved a "domestic altercation."

Moline Acres police have asked for assistance from the St. Louis County Police Department, which is now leading the investigation.

Additional information was not available Friday afternoon.