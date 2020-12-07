Moline Acres officer, mourned for his 'willingness to help,' tried to run to safety before police car hit him

UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. Monday with additional details on crash, officers involved
MOLINE ACRES — With black bunting draped outside the police station here Monday, colleagues of Sgt. Herschel Turner mourned him as a dedicated officer who also loved to laugh and tell jokes.
Turner, 54, was fatally struck Saturday by a patrol car from Bellefontaine Neighbors while Turner was standing outside his own vehicle, helping with a traffic stop. Police said he tried to run out of the way before an approaching police car hit him.
"He had a willingness to help, and I'll always remember his funny ways," said Moline Acres Mayor Michele DeShay. "He'd get so excited when telling a joke, and he stuttered, and you'd have to ask him to slow down."
James Prichard, a retired Moline Acres officer, arrived Monday to the police station to get information about Turner's funeral and to see if he could be in the procession. Prichard recalled Turner as a "natural supervisor ... quality police officer," and someone who was "always there to help whoever needed help." Moline Acres is a city of about 2,500 residents.
Turner was a 22-year law enforcement veteran, according to the nonprofit group The BackStoppers, which provides aid to the families of first-responders killed on duty. He had been with Moline Acres since 2015 and had previously worked for Pagedale police.
"He was a perfect-attendance-type officer," Moline Acres police Chief Gregory Moore told reporters. "He loved his job. He did it well."
Turner died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital about 4 p.m. Saturday, several hours after he was hit on Chambers Road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. The patrol on Monday provided new details about the accident's chain of events to explain how Turner was struck.
Turner was standing along Chambers Road, at the scene of a traffic stop about 12:30 a.m. Saturday assisting an officer from a neighboring agency, Bellefontaine Neighbors. As they stood outside their vehicles, another police car heading west on Chambers, approaching Lance Drive, traveled off the right side of the road, apparently to avoid a crash, and struck Turner, the patrol said.
The patrol said 39-year-old Brian Rayford is the Bellefontaine Neighbors policeman who struck Turner. Rayford has been a Bellefontaine Neighbors policeman since about 2017, according to records from that city. The chief of that department was unavailable.
Highway patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson told the Post-Dispatch that the events early Saturday began when another Bellefontaine Neighbors officer stopped a vehicle on Chambers Road. Turner came to help. While they were on that traffic stop, another Bellefontaine Neighbors officer, Rayford, saw a vehicle traveling erratically at a high speed across a nearby parking lot. "That piqued his interest," Thompson said, and Rayford circled back to try to stop the car.
But the car sped away on Chambers Road and Rayford began following it without his emergency lights or siren activated, Thompson said.
"He's not chasing the vehicle, he's trying to catch up to him to see what was going on," Thompson said.
As that car approached the officers conducting the traffic stop, it ran a stop sign at the crest of a hill and sideswiped an unoccupied Moline Acres patrol car, Thompson said. The car then stopped and several occupants jumped out and ran away, Thompson said. No one was captured. Police are searching for the driver.
Rayford came to the crest in the hill, saw the vehicle crash ahead and then swerved to avoid the cars, Thompson said. "The Moline Acres officer tried to run out of the way" and was struck by Rayford's patrol car, Thompson said.
Police later learned that the car that tried to elude officers was stolen.
Accident-reconstruction investigators analyzed the crash site and noted the hill crest there.
DeShay said she knows the Bellefontaine Neighbor policeman who hit Turner is devastated by what happened. "Nobody comes to work to kill a co-worker or to have this incident happen to someone in the brother or the sisterhood" of police work, she said. "It's unfortunate for everyone. I pray for our community and for Bellefontaine and their staff."
The BackStoppers said in a weekend statement that Turner was married and the father of three daughters. BackStoppers Executive Director Ron Battelle said in the statement, "The dedication to service and protection from Sgt. Herschel Turner will never be forgotten. He will be honored and remembered always."
The Patrol sends our deepest condolences to the Moline Acres Police Department after the passing of Sergeant Hershel...Posted by Missouri State Highway Patrol on Sunday, December 6, 2020
Jacob Barker and Christian Gooden of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
