Moline Acres officer, mourned for his 'willingness to help,' tried to run to safety before police car hit him

But the car sped away on Chambers Road and Rayford began following it without his emergency lights or siren activated, Thompson said.

"He's not chasing the vehicle, he's trying to catch up to him to see what was going on," Thompson said.

As that car approached the officers conducting the traffic stop, it ran a stop sign at the crest of a hill and sideswiped an unoccupied Moline Acres patrol car, Thompson said. The car then stopped and several occupants jumped out and ran away, Thompson said. No one was captured. Police are searching for the driver.

Rayford came to the crest in the hill, saw the vehicle crash ahead and then swerved to avoid the cars, Thompson said. "The Moline Acres officer tried to run out of the way" and was struck by Rayford's patrol car, Thompson said.

Police later learned that the car that tried to elude officers was stolen.

Accident-reconstruction investigators analyzed the crash site and noted the hill crest there.