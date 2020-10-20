Moline Acres officer shoots at person police say was wanted, person on the run

MOLINE ACRES — A person is on the run Tuesday after police say a Moline Acres officer shot at him. Police don't know if the person was hit.

The person, who has not been identified, was wanted for a violent felony, police say. Police did not say what the felony is.

A Moline Acres officer saw the wanted person around 4 p.m. in the 9800 block of Monarch Drive, according to a news release from St. Louis County police.

Police say the person then resisted arrest. During the encounter, the officer reportedly saw the person had a gun, so the officer fired, according to the release. The person then dropped a gun and ran away, police said.

Police have not said how many times the officer fired his gun.

The involved officer is 43 years old and has 15 years of law enforcement experience. Officials are still looking for the person at whom he fired.

Police say the officer suffered an ankle injury in the encounter.

