Moline Acres police sergeant treated others with dignity, mourners say

ST. LOUIS — While police Sgt. Herschel Turner was quick with a smile and a joke, he took his work seriously and always made a point to treat others with dignity and respect, mourners said Monday during the funeral at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis for the 22-year police veteran.

The St. Louis County Pipes and Drums played and dozens of police officers saluted on the steps of the cathedral as the casket for the Moline Acres officer was carried inside. People across the street stopped to watch the procession, in spite of the frigid morning.

"He was loyal, dedicated and committed," Moline Acres police Chief Gregory Moore said from the pulpit. "He gave his all. He would give you the shirt off his back."

Turner, a friend to many, was a loving husband to his wife Donna and adored his three daughters and four sons, Moore said. He had perfect attendance as a police officer.

Fellow officers saw Turner as a "pillar of the community" who was "very approachable" and "treated everyone fairly and with dignity," Moore said. The 54-year-old Turner could "make anyone smile" and acted as a mentor to younger officers, he said.

