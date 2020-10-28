Moline Acres teen charged with carjacking SUV with two babies inside

FLORISSANT — A teenager was charged this week with stealing an SUV that was left unattended at a Florissant gas station with the driver's two infant children inside.
Demarco A. Henry, 17, was being held in the St. Louis County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail. Prosecutors on Monday charged him with stealing a motor vehicle and kidnapping.
Henry lives in the 9800 block of Lawnview Drive in Moline Acres.
The carjacking, which sparked an Amber alert, occurred about 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 21. Authorities say Henry took the Hyundai Tucson from in front of a 7-Eleven store at 105 Dunn Road in Florissant.
The children — a 16-day-old boy and a 10-month-old girl — were clad in pajamas and buckled into car seats in the back seat, police said. Authorities found the SUV a few hours later in Moline Acres in north St. Louis County, about five miles away, with the children inside. They were not harmed.
The children's father had left the SUV running and unlocked, police said. He went into the store and his children and SUV were gone when he came out, Florissant police officer Steve Michael said.
The thief sped east on Dunn Road and was apparently working in tandem with another motorist. The Missouri Highway Patrol said the SUV was followed by a tan, four-door vehicle as it drove off.
No information was available Wednesday on any arrest or charges against a second suspect.
Henry has several pending cases in St. Louis County. On Saturday, prosecutors charged him with tampering with a motor vehicle the day before in Florissant. Henry also faces charges for stealing motor vehicles in Hazelwood on Sept. 5 and Sept. 14; he posted a $1,500 bond in that case on Oct. 14. He also has a pending case for stealing a motor vehicle in June in St. Louis County.
The judge who set the half-million-dollar cash bond in Henry's carjacking and kidnapping case requires that he wear an ankle bracelet so authorities can keep track of him.
