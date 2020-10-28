Moline Acres teen charged with carjacking SUV with two babies inside

FLORISSANT — A teenager was charged this week with stealing an SUV that was left unattended at a Florissant gas station with the driver's two infant children inside.

Demarco A. Henry, 17, was being held in the St. Louis County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail. Prosecutors on Monday charged him with stealing a motor vehicle and kidnapping.

Henry lives in the 9800 block of Lawnview Drive in Moline Acres.

The carjacking, which sparked an Amber alert, occurred about 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 21. Authorities say Henry took the Hyundai Tucson from in front of a 7-Eleven store at 105 Dunn Road in Florissant.

The children — a 16-day-old boy and a 10-month-old girl — were clad in pajamas and buckled into car seats in the back seat, police said. Authorities found the SUV a few hours later in Moline Acres in north St. Louis County, about five miles away, with the children inside. They were not harmed.