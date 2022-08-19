Mom charged after young son spotted alone and naked on Lake Saint Louis street

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A woman was charged this week with child endangerment after police say her young son was spotted, naked and alone, running down busy Veterans Memorial Parkway in Lake Saint Louis.

St. Charles County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 45-year-old Kristie Lynn Myers with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. Myers lives in the first block of Bayside Court in Lake Saint Louis.

Myers is scheduled to go before a judge on Oct. 24.

The boy was uninjured in the incident in early June. Lake Saint Louis police Lt. Patrick Doering told the Post-Dispatch that the boy was 3 or 4 years old. Doering said a police report identifies Myers as a parent of the boy.

A motorist spotted the naked boy on June 7 "running around and near" traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway, which has a speed limit of 45 mph. The motorist stopped his car and tried to run after the boy to get him safely off the road. The boy ran away from the man, police said.

The motorist told police he saw the boy run into a home on Bayside Court, where another young boy was — and no parent or adult in sight.

The motorist called police, who showed up and searched for a parent or guardian and couldn't find one.

Both boys were juveniles but police didn't provide an age of the second boy. A police report said the boys were "clearly not capable of caring for themselves." One couldn't speak and communicated mostly by "facial and body language," police said.

The boys were taken into protective custody and evaluated at a hospital.

Charges allege that Myers "acted with criminal negligence in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body and health" of the two children left alone.

The misdemeanors Myers faces each carry a punishment of up to a year in jail. Court records Friday did not list an attorney for Myers, and she could not be reached for comment.