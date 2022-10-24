 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Mom, hurry up. They're shooting.'

Shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis

Takisha Duncan (left) embraces her child Taniya Lumpkin, a senior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, at the evacuation point on the Schnucks parking lot after a shooting at the school in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Takisha Duncan got a text from her daughter on Monday morning.

There was an intruder at her school. She wanted her mother to come get her.

“Mom, hurry up,” wrote Taniya Lumpkin, a senior. “They’re shooting.”

Taniya Lumpkin, and Taniya Gholston students at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, and Takisha Duncan, a student's parent, react to the school shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Duncan was one of dozens of parents looking for their children who had fled the Central Visual & Performing Arts high school campus, at Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles filled the roadways. Students streamed out of school buildings, hands up. Ambulance workers rolled out gurneys.

Duncan dropped everything and left work. “I just ran here to get her,” she said, still hurrying down an alleyway, through traffic and roadblocks to get to campus.

“When I got here I just started hearing shots,” she said.

Police told bystanders to get down, to back away from the scene.

Duncan got ahold of her daughter, via cell. Taniya said the shooter tried to break into the classroom, but couldn’t get in.

“I told her to be quiet,” Duncan said.

Then police told Duncan the news: “They told us they got the shooter.”

“I’m thankful to God that the police so happened to get him, to stop him from getting inside the door,” she said.

Several parents said the same on Monday morning, praising police officers for their response.

Police and school officials evacuated students to the Schnucks grocery store on Arsenal.

There, just before 10 a.m., mother and daughter found each other again.

They hugged. And cried. 

