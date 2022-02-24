Monitor: Ferguson PD faces 'extreme' officer shortage nearly six years into consent decree

FERGUSON — The police department here is facing an "extreme" staffing shortage, causing safety concerns and hindering the city's ability to comply with federal requirements, an independent monitor wrote in a status report this month.

The Ferguson Police Department had just 31 commissioned officers with a budget for 47, independent monitor Natashia Tidwell wrote in a document filed in federal court Feb. 15.

On some days, fewer than 20 officers patrolled a city of more than 20,700 and gave the department no room to absorb emergencies including injuries, sickness or COVID-19 infections.

"These staffing shortages continue to be a safety concern for the city and must be addressed immediately," Tidwell wrote. "The monitoring team again urges the city to ensure FPD has the support and budgeting it needs to hire additional staff, particularly supervisors and patrol officers."

Ferguson has been working to make reforms to its police department and municipal court since 2016, when it signed a consent decree with the federal government agreeing to reshape public safety following the shooting death of Michael Brown and widespread protests in 2014.

A Justice Department report in the aftermath of the unrest found the city's police unfairly targeted African-Americans, violated people's rights and preyed on the most vulnerable residents.

Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones said in an interview Thursday police Chief Frank McCall was working to remedy the staffing shortage by building on partnerships with Lincoln University's police academy in Jefferson City — the country's first law enforcement training program at a historically Black college or university.

McCall had recently hired a new recruit, Jones said, and city officials were also working to increase officer pay.

"Our numbers are going to rise," she said. "Chief McCall is doing a phenomenal job of seeking out qualified applicants."

McCall and consent decree coordinator Nicolle Barton did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

At an August news conference, McCall attributed an officer deficit to a national shortage of new police, which has affected several other departments in the region. He said Ferguson police also have stricter hiring standards than some other departments because of the consent decree.

"We do hold a higher standard, in some cases, because of what we're charged to do," he said.

Still, Ferguson's staffing shortage has worsened in recent months.

Tidwell attributed the problem to COVID-19 burnout, slow-moving hiring practices and salaries that weren't competitive with other departments in St. Louis County.

"Although the city's new leaders have improved the pace of hiring — and have indeed hired quite a few new staff members over the past year, including fully staffing the dispatch center — it has been difficult to hire and replace personnel at a rate that would result in a full complement of FPD officers," she wrote.

Residents sessions noticed the shortages, too.

In community feedback sessions and surveys, people listed frequent gunshots and shootings, police department understaffing and a lack of department resources as concerns.

Participants also listed ways to improve trust between the department and residents, including more foot patrols, increased social media use and more communication.

Jones, for her part, said the department's community engagement has been positive for the city, noting a recent call from a resident who observed officers stopping for a few minutes to play basketball with children.

"The community engagement piece has really taken a life of its own and it's very organic," Jones said. "The police are really doing their best to engage the youth."

