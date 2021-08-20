Monroe County man suspected of recording videos in home without permission

COLUMBIA, Ill. — A Columbia man who is a teacher was in custody Friday on suspicion of making unauthorized video recordings in his home, Columbia police said.

Andrew W. Thompson, 29, was being held in the Monroe County Jail with bail set at $50,000 after county State's Attorney Lucas Liefer issued an arrest warrant on a charge of unauthorized video recording, police said.

No juveniles were involved and the recordings were believed to have taken place in Thompson's home in April, police said, adding that they do not believe any were conducted on school property.

He is a teacher with Columbia Unit School District No. 4, which has been notified, along with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, of the arrest and charge, police said.

The investigation was sparked by a "concerned citizen" and is continuing, police said.

It was not known if Thompson has an attorney.

